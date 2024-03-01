Religious education body praise Wolverhampton school where pupils are 'greeted with a smile'

St Andrew's Church of England Primary School in Whitmore Reans is celebrating the outcome of a recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

The inspection evaluates how effective a school is in delivering a high-quality, distinctively Christian education.

Inspector Allyson Taylor visited the Coleman Street school in November, where she found there was "so much to celebrate and honour".

In the report, it was noted that staff had a "friendly and positive" relationships with pupils who are "greeted with a smile" and words of "encouragement" at the school gates.

The inspector praised the behaviour of school goers and described them as being "Good Samaritans" to each other.

The school was found to be "at the heart of the local area", with leaders offering support to parents to access specialist services, including when families face financial difficulties.

The allocated times for worship and school curriculum were praised, in particular Religious Education (RE) which was described in the report as "extremely well-planned and led".

Overall, the inspection found St Andrew's to be "living up to its foundation as a Church school".

Headteacher Lisa Thompson said: "I am delighted with the outcome of our recent SIAMS report that St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School is living up to its foundation as a Church school.

"All staff have worked exceptionally hard and are committed to making St Andrew's a place where we are meeting the needs of our diverse community.

"We are proud to be a ‘Good Samaritan School’ and we have ensured that his example of inclusivity and compassion inspires us to provide the very best for each and every child and their family."

The SIAMS inspection is an Ofsted Section 48 inspection that all schools designated as having a religious character have to undergo on a regular basis.

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, added: "I would like to congratulate everyone at St Andrew's CE Primary School on this very positive SIAMS report, which describes St Andrew’s as a school where the spirit of the 'Good Samaritan' lives on."