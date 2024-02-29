'He's my hero': Father thanks son, 11, for saving his life during Black Country Derby chaos

Declan Langford, 11, sprang into action when he saw his father suddenly passed out during the chaos at the West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Black Country Derby match last month.

The 11-year-old pushed his way through dozens of fans who were struggling with the violent scenes to get the attention of medics and stewards who promptly saved his father's life.

Declan has now been congratulated for his heroic actions in a special assembly held in his honour, also being awarded a special West Bromwich Albion shirt worn by Albion captain Jed Wallace.

In the assembly, the headteacher at Hall Green Primary School, Alison Gilbert, said: "Declan Langford displays all of our school values every single day, our mission statement is 'your chance to shine' and that's what Declan does every day.

"All of us here are extremely proud of him for what he has done, he is our head boy, and the fact that could do what he has done to save his dad in such a dangerous situation. It says a lot about him.

"He has been awarded with the signed shirt and the bag of goodies, he absolutely thoroughly deserves it, well done."