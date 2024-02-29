New era for Castlecroft pub as bar and Indian grill reopens to public
A popular community pub has reopened to the public with a familiar look but an all-new menu.
Published
Last updated
The Firs in Castlecroft in Wolverhampton closed on February 8 for a refurbishment after being sold to new owners, but reopened earlier this week.
The pub has been selling drinks since the start of the week and is now producing a mixture of Indian cuisine after the kitchen was fully installed.
It has proved popular so far, with the pub full of people on Thursday evening and many ordering from the menu on offer.