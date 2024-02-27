Watch: Father and son cheered by supporters as they begin charity trek from Molineux

A large group of friends, family and supporters were outside Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton to wish Jeevan Kang and Manny Singh Kang all the best as they began their five-day, 195-mile walk from the stadium to St James's Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

It is the second time Mr Singh Kang, aged 50, has embarked on a long-range trek, having walked from outside Molineux Stadium to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge in October 2022, raising £20,000 for Dementia UK.

The walk will take in stops at Stoke-on-Trent, Huddersfield, Leeming Bar and Durham before arriving in time for kick off at 3pm in Newcastle on March 2.

The pair met with family and friends, as well as Adele Sherwood from Dementia UK, who was there to offer support on behalf of the charity.

Jeevan Kang and Manny Singh Kang have begun walking 195 miles to Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Mr Singh Kang said he was feeling very emotional at the start and thanked those in attendance for their kind support.

He said: "It's very surreal that we're about to do this and it's unbelievable that all these people have turned out here this morning, family and friends and fellow fundraisers, and thanks to all of them for supporting us.

"That will stay with us over the next 195 miles, which we'll try to break down as we go along, so Penkridge is first, then Stafford, and then we'll take it step by step.

"So many families are affected by dementia, with someone diagnosed every three minutes, and we can't sit still and that's why we're walking and the fanbase are behind us."

Jeevan said: "It's going to be tough, but I think the amount of support we've had so far will just push us and while I know it's going to be a tough challenge, it's all about the cause at the end of the day and that's what we're doing it for."

The pair begin putting in the hard yards as they head out of Wolverhampton

Adele Sherwood, who is senior community fundraising manager for Dementia UK, said she was thrilled to be there to see Manny and Jeevan off.

She said: "I'm delighted to see so many people here today supporting them and thank you to everyone who has been fundraising for them as it's going to make a massive difference to our nurses.

"Dementia UK is a really small organisation, so for supporters like Manny and Jeevan to be undertaking this is absolutely amazing and it's a phenomenal effort from them year on year with their fundraising."

To keep up to date with how Manny and Jeevan are getting on, go to twitter.com/pedalsingh

To make a donation to their walk, go to https://justgiving.com/fundraising/mkang