Former leisure buildings up for sale across city

Three properties in Wolverhampton, which are a former pub, a former restaurant and a former club, have been listed on property site Zoopla as available to buy as leisure and hospitality premises.

Two of the properties are based in Wolverhampton city centre and are well-known landmarks within the city, as is the former pub which is based about three miles outside the city centre.

The first property up for sale is the site of the former Catellani's restaurant on School Street, which had also traded as First Class Lounge after the restaurant closed in the mid-2010s, but had been refused a licence in 2020 and has laid dormant since.

It has been listed as a mixed use restaurant, bar or nightclub in the heart of the city centre with an existing premises licence and is being managed by Morgan Payne & Knightly with offers of £250,000 and over being accepted for the property.

A statement on Zoopla read: "Morgan Payne & Knightly are delighted to offer this 2094 square foot mixed use restaurant/bar/nightclub use premises in the heart of Wolverhampton city centre.

"The property is available immediately.

"The Building has a premises licence as was previously trading as an Italian restaurant.

"Situated in a prime location on School Street in Wolverhampton."

The former Catellani's Restaurant can be bought for £250,000

Morgan Payne & Knightly partner Tony Singh said he felt the property might be more suited to someone looking to turn it into a residential property.

He said: "The problem at the moment is what any buying it would do with it as it doesn't feel like a commercial property any more because it was a restaurant before, but then became derelict and while someone wanted to open it as a bar, it never worked out due to lockdown.

"I do think commercial might be the best way to go as it's already set up for it, but the demand we're getting at the moment is for residential properties or converting into residential properties, so that might be the way to go."

The other city centre property available to buy is a nightclub which had been a vibrant centre for people on a night out, but has been closed for more than a year after its licence was revoked.

CRC & Manhattans on Pipers Row had been a night spot for many people, with dance areas on both the ground floor and upstairs, but was closed in December 2022 after a man was left seriously injured following an assault on Christmas Eve and had its licence permanently revoked on January 30, 2023.

It has been listed as a leisure and hospitality building in a central position in Wolverhampton city centre and is being managed by Michael Tromans and Co with offers of £650,000 and over being accepted for the property.

A statement on Zoopla read: "The property is located in a central position within Wolverhampton city centre.

"The bus and rail stations are in close proximity and a new Midland Metro tram stop is under construction and due to open shortly, positioning the property at the centre of the city's transport hub.

"The property has traded for many years as a nightclub, arranged over two trading floors.

"The property is presently still fitted out as a nightclub with a variety of bars, lounges, dance floors etc.

"Nearby traders include a wide variety of shops and leisure uses, in addition to the university and the Grand Theatre."

Michael Tromans and Co partner Mark Tromas said there had been a lot of interest in the property.

He said: "It's in a good location near the new Metro interchange and transport links in the centre of Wolverhampton.

"As a commercial property, it's got a lot of different prospects and we've had a lot of interest shown for it with people looking at it for events hire or as a banqueting suite and I think there's a lot of potential for it."

Finally, the Old Stag's Head in Penn in Wolverhampton continues to be available for purchase more than five years after the pub closed its doors.

CRC has been closed since December 2022 and is available for £650,000. Photo: Google Street Map

The pub is listed for offers of £495,000 or above, down from £750,0000, and is being sold as a pub, going back on the market after plans to turn into a six-bed family home were refused last year.

The pub was a staple of the community in Penn, but a slow decline in its trade meant the doors being shut in October 2018 and was put up for sale, with an application by Simply Planning Limited on behalf of the owner requesting to turn the pub into a six-bed family home.

That bid failed after a flood of objections by the community, who said the pub " “contributes positively to the historic interest, character and appearance of the Vicarage Road (Penn) Conservation Area.”

They added that the loss of the building as a pub was “harmful to the character and appearance” of the conservation area.

On Zoopla, the Old Stag's Head is listed as lying "in a prominent location in Penn" on Church Hill, close to St Bartholomew’s Church.

It is described as comprising "of a two-storey detached building of brick construction surmounted by a pitched tiled roof.

"Internally, the property offers a ground floor trading area with a self-contained flat above and outside space immediately to the rear and sides of the property.

"It also has the benefit of a large car park to the opposite side of Pennwood Lane which has a tarmacadam covering and can accommodate up to 70 vehicles."

To find out more about the properties and to made a bid, go to shorturl.at/K0467