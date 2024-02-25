Generous pub regulars bounce back from break-in at boozer and raise vital cash for lifesavers

The Keg and Comfort pub was broken into and around £800 taken consisting of a night's takings, competition and charity money and cash raised from the sale of honey to a local beekeeper.

But far from causing the pub to shut, it has come back from the brink of adversity and customers have rallied round for the cause.

They and landlady Louise Clive handed over £800 to representatives of the Midland Freewheelers, who popped in for a visit and a pint on Saturday.