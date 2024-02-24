Anger as thousands of bins go uncollected due to Wolverhampton residents not properly disposing of waste

Residents deemed to be not properly disposing rubbish in their bins were given yellow warning stickers and their bins were not emptied.

Conservative councillors claim residents are furious about Wolverhampton Council's "check before you chuck" policy.

The Tories claim 12,276 bins have been rejected over a two-and-a-half-week period, averaging 750 bins a day being refused, accounting for 9.6 per cent of total bin collections.

Conservative Councillor Wendy Dalton, who is vice-chair of the climate change, housing and communities scrutiny panel, said: “The decision to reject so many bins in such an abrupt manner has caused great levels of distress to many residents, not least those in my ward of Merry Hill.

“The sheer number of bins being refused will create a significant knock-on effect in the coming weeks as the backlog of rubbish finally gets collected. We call on the council to provide more clarity on the situation urgently to prevent more confusion and concern from all areas of the city as the collections continue.

“My fellow Conservative councillors are all unhappy with the step change, which is yet another example of this Labour-led group failing to communicate effectively with the people they’re supposed to serve.

Councillor Dalton says she backs the council's plan to cut costs and be greener but believes it has been too heavy handed with already stressed residents.

She said: “Although we fully support the need to reduce costs and address climate issues, the manner in which this has been addressed has been poor, and we believe that giving people warnings or due notice that certain items were not included would have been a better strategy, with us all working together to reduce costs of recycling.”

However, Wolverhampton Council defended the "Check before you chuck" campaign and claimed it was already making a difference.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “Our ‘Check before you chuck’ campaign has already made a big difference to recycling in Wolverhampton, with contamination rates falling from 24 per cent to 18 per cent.

“The improvement in the quality of recycling is resulting in financial savings for residents and having a positive impact on the local environment. Bin contamination costs the public purse £185,000 a year – money that could be better spent on other services.

“We want to say thanks to our residents for their support, with more than nine out of 10 households doing their bit to ‘recycle right’. Our campaign began in December with information stickers placed on household recycling bins, tips on the council’s social media channels and visits made by the council’s waste team to community meetings.

“The campaign was reported in the news, and adverts were placed on the Express & Star’s website and in the Chronicle Week newspaper, on local radio, billboards and electronic road signs. Posters and leaflets were put in public and community venues, with information in council and community newsletters. Visits were made by the waste services team to public meetings and much more.

"City councillors and MPs have been regularly updated since December about the plans. We are pleased that residents are doing their bit to recycle better for their city.

“For more information about what can and can’t go in your bin, please visit www.wolverhampton.gov.uk/check-it"