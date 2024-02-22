Wolverhampton teacher spurred on by colleagues and pupils as she raises money for breast cancer

The History teacher at Streetly Academy is taking on the Royal Sutton Fun Run on June 2 with pupils she teaches at Streetly Academy to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

Teacher Ruth Leighton from Bushbury is putting her best foot forward for the Royal Sutton Coldfield Fun run raising money for Breast Cancer Now and also the Coppafeel! Trek, inspired by her own health battles.

She will then just six days later take part in the Coppa Trek with GI charity challenge as part of a team of 30 with online blogger, tv personality and winner of I'm a Celebrity Get me Out of Here 2020 Giovanna Fletcher. It will see her run 100k in five days in the Brecon Beacons in aid of the CoppaFeel! charity whilst camping out with her fellow runners overnight.

Ruth, aged 40 was diagnosed with breast cancer in February last year and went through a gruelling schedule of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and operations.

Despite that she still took part in the Himley Hall leg of Race for Life, leading the 'Ruth's Army' team and raising £4,000 for Breast Cancer Research.

Ruth Leighton pictured with fellow staff member at The Streetly Academy Jonny Boyes and students who are taking part with her in the Royal Sutton Fun Run: Gabrielle Daly aged 14, Seb Monk aged 15, Isabel Monk aged 13 and George Brizell aged 15.

She said: "I am in remission now but it has been tough and the idea of the CoppaFeel! event is to not only raise money but to raise awareness of the work they do in highlighting the importance of checking your breasts for lumps on a regular basis.

"Breast cancer is one of the biggest killers of women aged 34-49 although men can get it too and the CoppaFeel charity hold events and promotions which educate and inform people how they can prevent it or check for the early signs.

"Everyone at school has been amazingly supportive from the head to teaching staff and of course the pupils – there will be a team of around 30 of us doing the Sutton event as Team Streetly which is 8.5k and for me I guess it will be practice for the longer run in less than a week but it will be a lot of fun as well with people from the school."

The JustGiving total for the Coppa Trek with GI event stands at £1,176 and the page can be accessed at https://www.justgiving.com/page/ruth-leighton-1705266760938

To sponsor Team Streetly in the Royal Sutton Fun Run event, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/streetly-academy-legitforleighton?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fstreetly-academy-legitforleighton&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share