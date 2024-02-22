Watch: Flooding brings misery to morning commuters as weather warning in place

Dramatic pictures show cars trying to make their way through flood water in Walsall Road, Walsall Wood, whilst flooding has also been reported in Four Ashes in Staffordshire and the A38 in the Streetly and Lichfield, Kings Bromley and Burton area.

Video was also taken showing cars trying to negotiate their way through the large pools of water.

Wodehouse Lane between Wombourne Island and Gospel End Village towards Sedgley completely blocked due to flooding

Much of southern, central and eastern England plus South Wales is covered by a rain or wind warning on Thursday with heavy downpours and strong gusts expected to bring flooding and disruption to parts of England and Wales on Thursday.

A yellow warning for rain is in place across the West Midlands, South Wales and south-west England until 2pm with some places forecast to see 20-30mm of rain, according to the Met Office.

The warning states: “A band of heavy rain and squally winds will move east across South Wales and south-west England early on Thursday morning, with further heavy rain at times until early afternoon.

“Some places will see 10-15mm of rain within two hours and a few places could have 20-30mm of rain during the period of the warning.”

Some disruption is also expected on trains although there are no reported cancellations or delays in the West Midlands at present

Flooding on Station drive, Four Ashes

Deep flood water along Walsall Road, near Walsall Wood, this morning