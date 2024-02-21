Youngster arrested on suspicion of robbery in Wolverhampton ivisited by volunteers.
West Midlands Police and St Giles Trust have posted a video of their work around youth offending after a 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
The force in Wolverhampton and the West Midlands work with the London based charity, with volunteers coming to talk to young people in the custody block.
Sergeant Mark Burrows from the offender managing team art Wolverhampton said: "Two young people were arrested for street robbery, one in particular was only 12 years of age.
"The work was carried out as part of the planning and preparation for Operation Advance but part of that has been working with our partners at St Giles to look how we can support our young people.
"Although this is a serious crime, we recognise being arrested and taken into custody is scary for a young person.
"The volunteers give up their time to talk to young people in our custody block, to ensure their welfare needs are met, and try to understand what has caused their offending to offer support to prevent it continuing."