Magic night is promised again at Clarendon this week.

Wolverhampton music producer Gavin Monaghan who has run the Magic Garden Recording Studios for 35 years started the evening before Christmas and it was also held last month when bands from Telford, Coventry, Birmingham and Wolverhampton performed at the Clarendon Hotel, Chapel Ash.

This month, Headwired, an indie and alternative rock band likened to the Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys and Oasis and Pink Floyd, will appear at the same venue along with Love Nor Money, described as a young intense rock band from Birmingham and The Pagans (Shepherds of Humanity).

Tickets are £10 on the door or available from https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Wolverhampton/Clarendon-Hotel/Magic-Garden-Live-Presents/37176052/