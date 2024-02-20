Electric vehicle giant Tesla bringing scores of jobs with new site in Wolverhampton
Global electric car giant Tesla is set to bring scores of jobs to the West Midlands.
Plus
By Joe Sweeney
Published
Last updated
It is planning to build a major new ‘regional hub’ that will be a centre for servicing for the whole region.
The 18,000 square metre site will be created on a major plot of land at the University of Wolverhampton Science Park.
It is considered a perfect position because of its proximity to junction two of the M54.
The move by Tesla cements the region’s reputation as a skills base for battery-powered cars.
The Science Park site is only a short distance from the Jaguar Land Rover’s i54 engine plant, which is being transformed into a battery car plant, with electric units being transported to the factory and then fitted into cars.