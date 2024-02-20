Electric vehicle giant Tesla bringing scores of jobs with new site in Wolverhampton

It is planning to build a major new ‘regional hub’ that will be a centre for servicing for the whole region.

The 18,000 square metre site will be created on a major plot of land at the University of Wolverhampton Science Park.

It is considered a perfect position because of its proximity to junction two of the M54.

The move by Tesla cements the region’s reputation as a skills base for battery-powered cars.

The Science Park site is only a short distance from the Jaguar Land Rover’s i54 engine plant, which is being transformed into a battery car plant, with electric units being transported to the factory and then fitted into cars.