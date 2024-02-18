Gone in a flash, I've lost two decades of my life thanks to Facebook hackers

Just before you exit this earth, your life flashes before your eyes. It happened to me as a teenager when I capsized in a canoe, in milliseconds images enter and leave the mind's eye.

I've got the same feeling now but spread throughout each day after I lost two decades of my life because of hackers and bloomin' two step authorisation.

After 17 years I've lost my Facebook account. And in the days since bits of my life I will never see again have flashed before my eyes.

And, people who I've lost, our shared interactions gone forever.

Like pictures of Michael Moore from Memphis, who when I needed cheering up I'd look at his professionally taken pictures with his dogs.

Michael Moore and his dog Madison, a picture which I've found on another platform.

I only met him twice in real life, he was the receptionist at the Memphis Tourist Office and was a golden soul, a Southern gent, who lived a life despite everything that part of the world can throw at a black gay man.

On Facebook we were best buddies, until he died three years ago. We shared some beautiful conversations on messenger in his last few months, but I've lost all trace of Michael.

I was a Facebook friend with Victoria Van Loan before we met in person once, outside Philadelphia in 2016, five months before she died.

She requested to be a friend when my whole world turned on its axis, a drunken video of me on the night Obama won in 2008 went viral, I was in the running to be The US Election YouTube Sensation.

My video zipped around Facebook like something I'd never seen, my first knowledge of it was a Messenger message from my chief reporter: "what have you done?"

And then in Miami, 3,000 miles away from home, Facebook became my link to home.

But Americans watching Good Morning America could look me up, after all there is only one Steve Zacharanda, Victoria and her friend Raymond Barfield had a bet to see who I'd accept first. Her naturally.

She was Republican, me the "drunk foreign and abusive" Obama supporter, but we became Facebook friends, she became a staunch supporter and listener of the Steve Zacharanda Show.

It was a Facebook status that she used as a cry for help when she

was making a bid for freedom.

She gave me a hand-written short story when I met her, obviously I lost it, but I never thought I'd lose the messages where we shared our deepest fears and secrets

.

Oh and that picture or me and Les Dennis, I've lost that too.

I joined Facebook in 2007, still mourning the loss of MySpace. On social media I decided early on to use my penname Steve Zacharanda; it stretches back to school days but it is unique to me, unlike Adam Smith, which I will never be the most famous, or known, as there are at least three other Adam Smiths in journalism.

Now, more people know me as Steve than Adam, people call me Steve in the pub, street and on the phone and it's part of who I am.

John Honeywell would call me Steve on Facebook but Adam to my face. He would do, he was a stickler for accuracy.

My interactions with John Honeywell are now beyond reach. A big bear of a man who was a big beast in journalism. I met him on a press trip to Croatia and, like many over the years, took an interest in "the type of journalist they don't make anymore". He brought my book Obama and Me and said it was one of the funniest things he'd ever read but also that he'd flung it across his cruise ship cabin after spotting another mistake.

I shared an afternoon with him which only happened because of Facebook, I was reviewing a hotel in Hampshire and didn't realise he was only a junction away. That Sunday lunch was all the more wonderful because I never saw him alive again.