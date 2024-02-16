Express & Star
Two arrested after cannabis found growing in Codsall

Two people have been arrested after police found cannabis growing at a house in Codsall.

By Paul Jenkins
The cannabis cultivation which was found at the address in Codsall

Staffordshire Police officers were called to an address near Watery Lane at around 9.20am this morning and found a cultivation of cannabis there. The plants were seized and the property secured.

A 36-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both from Codsall, have been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled class B drug.

Officers across the region are continuing to proactively target drug cultivation as part of the Staffordshire force's Operation Levidrome.

