Two arrested after cannabis found growing in Codsall

Staffordshire Police officers were called to an address near Watery Lane at around 9.20am this morning and found a cultivation of cannabis there. The plants were seized and the property secured.

A 36-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both from Codsall, have been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled class B drug.

Officers across the region are continuing to proactively target drug cultivation as part of the Staffordshire force's Operation Levidrome.