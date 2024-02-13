Wolverhampton road to be pedestrianised as part of project to convert former factory into 171 luxury apartments

The city council has given developer Paragon approval to make Paul Street – which runs alongside the landmark building – a central part of its residential transformation scheme, which received planning approval in January 2022.

Built in the early 1900s, the Sunbeam building is locally listed and has had a number of industrial uses, including japanning works and cycle and car manufacturing until the late 1990s.

It then stood vacant for almost 25 years before being bought for £7.5 million by social and public sector housing specialist Paragon, after previous developers QED went into administration in 2018, leaving the 150,000 sq ft building only partially converted.

A statement from Nathan Halloran of Simply Planning, on behalf of Paragon, said: “The site is opposite Penn Road island and is considered an important gateway into Wolverhampton. Paul Street serves little meaningful purpose in terms of access to existing businesses, which will not be significantly compromised by its closure.”

The new plans will see Paul Street completely pedestrianised, some soft landscaping and public realm works carried out, and turning points implemented at either end.

Senior council plannning officer Phillip Walker said: “These proposals will improve the visual appearance and character of the surroundings, including the historic Sunbeam building. They will also improve the living amenity for future residents of the scheme.

“The plans will alter the existing highway layout, but it has been satisfactorily demonstrated they will not have an unacceptably adverse impact in terms of access to existing properties nearby – nor would there be unacceptable harm to pedestrian and highway safety. The proposals are acceptable and comply with the policies of the adopted development plan.”

Once completed, the Sunbeam project – close to the city centre- will consist of 129 one-bedroomed flats, 33 two-bedroomed, seven three-bedroomed and two four-bedroomed homes. It will include a central courtyard, gym, health bar, meeting rooms and 24-hour concierge along with 112 parking spaces including a number of EVs.