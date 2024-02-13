Students put on unique dance and expressive performance

The performing arts students from Wolverhampton College put on a show at the Paget Road campus on Wednesday, February 7 and Thursday, February 8.

Entitled "Kyma", it was a show which involved contemporary dance and physical theatre and was put together in just three weeks following a brief given to the 30 students, which are studying for University of the Arts London diplomas and extended diplomas in performing and production arts.

A spokeswoman for Wolverhampton College said: "Talented students at Wolverhampton College showcased their dance skills in a performance exploring the creative process of the body and mind when inspired by art and artists.

"Around 30 students, who are studying for University of the Arts London diplomas and extended diplomas in performing and production arts, were given just three weeks to research, plan, develop and choreograph the production which features contemporary dance, movement and physical theatre.

"The show, entitled Kyma, took place at the Paget Road campus in Compton on Wednesday, February 7 and Thursday, February 8."

The college’s creative arts department is currently holding auditions for performing arts courses starting in September, for more information, ring 01902 836000 or go to wolvcoll.ac.uk/demographic/school-leavers/category/creative-arts-courses/