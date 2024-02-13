School children set to go a mile to promote better mental health

As part of Children's Mental Health Week, which ran from February 5 to February 11, the 240 pupils of Christchurch Primary School in Tettenhall Wood are set to complete a mile-long sponsored walk around the school grounds, with all funds raised going to Compton Care.

Assistant headteacher Lucy McWilliams said the event had a special meaning attached to it for every pupil from years three to six taking part.

She said: "The event is to raise funds for Compton Care and is also about thoughts and feelings because of it being Children's Mental Health Week at the school.

"We asked all the children to write down their worry on a piece of paper and then there will be a special stack where all the worries will be carried, with the idea being that the worries will be carried away by the exercise.

The youngsters have all taken an active part in Children's Mental Health Week

"It also means they'll get to raise money for a local charity in Compton Care."

Ms McWilliams said the walk was an important event for the school and the pupils, speaking about what it meant to everyone taking part.

She said: "I think what's most important is helping the local charity as I think everyone within our school community have had some form of connection to Compton Care and it really aligns with our school values.

"It's also about promoting what mental health is for the children and about giving back as well and we haven't really set a target for how much we want to raise, but just want the children to enjoy this.

"We're very proud of them and how they've taken to this as when we gave them the challenge, they were all very excited about having the opportunity to help a local charity and do something positive."