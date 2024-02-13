Go-ahead for 20 new supported living flats on vacant Wolverhampton land

The vacant brownfield site, on the corner of St Mark’s Road and Stephenson Street, Chapel Ash, will be developed by Shropshire-based Savannah Investments.

The accommodation will be divided between two buildings, both consisting of two storeys.

Each of the 20 apartments will have a hallway, living/dining room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom, with each building having a communal lounge for shared functions between residents.

Planners are unsure of the exact history of the land, although an Ordnance Survey map shows there was housing on the site in 1885, and more recently warehousing in 1948.

Elevations for the proposed supported living accommodation in Wolverhampton. Image: Design and Planning Associates

A report from Design and Planning Associates (dpa) said: “As the plans are for a supported living apartments scheme, there will be carers, admin staff and security on site.

"Staffing numbers are proposed at 16, some of whom will be part-time employees working shifts.

“The combined floor area for the two apartment blocks will be 1,477 square metres. Pedestrian access to the site will be from Stephenson Street, with entrances for vehicles leading to a central car parking area for both buildings.

"This layout will create a secure site with landscaped gardens for use by the residents. A secure cycle shelter for 15 bikes is also included.

“Designs for the buildings have been done in a contemporary style which will contribute to the street scene along St Mark’s Road and Stephenson Street.

“This development will bring much-needed supported living facilities to the city and help with the continuing regeneration of this particular part of Wolverhampton."