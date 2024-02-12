Wolves super fan's fundraising efforts marked by re-release of video which can be seen by millions

Manny Singh-Kang is one of three people featured in a JustGiving promo 'Join the JustGivers' which highlights three people who have raised thousands of pounds for charity through the platform.

He recorded the video in Brighton last May when and he and his family hired a mini bus to go down there for the weekend.

Now the promotional piece has been re-released, including footage of 'Samosa Saturday' in which he hands out thousands of samosas to football supporters outside Wolves games in exchange for a donation to Dementia UK

But the 50 year old has little time to watch it as he and his son Jeevan have been out walking four hours each day ahead of a five-day, 195-mile trek from Wolverhampton to Tyneside for the Newcastle United vs Wolves Premier League fixture on March 2.

It will be the second time in recent years Singh Kanghas embarked on a long-range trek, having walked from outside Molineux Stadium to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge in October 2022, raising £20,000 for Dementia UK.

He said: "I have been that busy with the football and training for the walk, I forgot all about them releasing the video again but I remember filming it though it seems a long time ago now but there was a lot of waiting around for literally seconds of footage. But the result was good and if it helps with promoting JustGiving as a way for people to raise money it was well worth it.

"The early parts of the year tend to be popular for people deciding what they are going to do in the rest of it so I think that is behind the re-release of the clip.

"It was good to get the family there as well to film it as they have been great supporters in what I have done over the years - Jeevan will be joining me on the walk to Newcastle and I hope he knows what he is letting himself in for."

The walk will start outside Molineux at 5am on Tuesday, February 27, and will take in stops at Stoke-on-Trent, Huddersfield, Leeming Bar and Durham before arriving in time for kick off in Newcastle on March 2.