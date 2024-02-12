Landslide on the tracks causes rail disruption in the region

The incident happened on Sunday between Coventry and Rugby, but was still having a knock-on effect during rush hour on Monday.

West Midlands Railway said on Sunday evening that "engineers have a significant amount of work ahead, with vegetation needing to be cleared before any earthwork is able to begin."

And on Monday morning they confirmed that replacement bus services were in place between Coventry and Northampton.

Train tickets were also being accepted on Avanti West Coast services between Wolverhampton and London Euston and on some services from Birmingham New Street.