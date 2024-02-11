Jeremy Vine admits crutch-wielding yob caught on camera was not Wolves supporter after backlash from fans

Mr Vine, who regularly shares videos caught on over-head cameras by cyclists on their travels, posted a clip of the yob to X, formerly Twitter, on February 4.

In the video, "George" can be seen holding a crutch, shouting and chasing members of the public in London.

Wolves had defeated Chelsea on their home turf on the day the video was posted and Mr Vine suggested "George" could be a Wolves fan.

Writing on X, the DJ said: "Meet George, who came to watch Wolves play Chelsea today and was so happy with the result he decided to try to attack some people with a crutch."

The video below contains strong language:

Mr Vine had guessed the yob was a supporter of the Old Gold due to his yellow scarf.

He was however quickly corrected by football fans who pointed out that "George" was sporting a scarf branded with half Wolves, and half Chelsea colours.

Mr Vine wrote to his more than 787,000 X followers on Thursday to put the record straight.

He said: "I've been told by an eyewitness that this yob was a Chelsea fan. The yellow scarf made me think he might be an away supporter at first (but I didn't see it was a 50/50 scarf). Utterly embarrassing criminal behaviour.

"The scarf stopped me seeing the obvious: London trouble, London lad."