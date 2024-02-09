The incident was first reported at around 3pm on Thursday, with several online comments saying that two schools in the Boundary Way area of Upper Penn had been placed on lockdown.

West Midlands Police confirmed the incident and said officers were called to Boundary Way to reports of a man acting in a threatening manner.

On arrival, they found a 76-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of threats to commit criminal damage and dangerous driving. He was later released on bail and a police investigation is ongoing.