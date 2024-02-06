Beatties renovation back on track after building bought for £6.15m

The landmark building, with its imposing Art Deco frontage, had been facing an uncertain future following the collapse of its previous owner in November last year.

But restoration work is now due to recommence in the summer after the property was bought by the Middlesex-based Eden group.

Director George Dhillon said the company's plans were largely along the lines of the planning permission granted to the previous developer, with retail use on the ground floor and more than 400 apartments on the upper levels.

Mr Dhillon said building work would resume in July, with the first apartments going on sale about 12 months later. The properties would then be released in phases, with the scheme expected to be completed in about five years' time.