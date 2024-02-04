Price drops for popular former pub as it remains on sale

The Old Stag's Head in Penn in Wolverhampton continues to be available for purchase more than five years after the pub closed its doors and have now seen the price reduced.

The pub is listed on property website Zoopla for offers of £495,000 or above, down from £750,0000, and is being sold as a pub, going back on the market after plans to turn into a six-bed family home were refused last year.

The pub was a staple of the community in Penn, but a slow decline in its trade meant the doors being shut in October 2018 and was put up for sale, with an application by Simply Planning Limited on behalf of the owner requesting to turn the pub into a six-bed family home.