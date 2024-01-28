Black Country derby: Photos of Wolves fans gathering hours before FA Cup clash

The Hogshead in Stafford Street opened at 8am for Wolverhampton Wanderers fans to gather, eat and drink before coaches take them to the Hawthorns in plenty of time for the 11.45am kick-off against arch rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Wolves fans at the Hogshead in Stafford Street in Stafford Street

The derby between West Brom and Wolves is the first match between the clubs since the 2020/21 and the first with fans since 2011. The anticipation has been building steadily since Wolves overcame Brentford in a third round replay earlier this month to set up the Black Country derby.

The Hogshead opened for pre-match refreshments and the Wolves faithful have been gathering throughout the morning.

Supporters will be bussed to West Bromwich from there via Molineux pre-match by Tatters Travel coaches.

Six coaches had been put on by the matchday travel company.