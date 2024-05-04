Best days out: Readers share 12 destinations for day trips with loved ones this bank holiday weekend
With the May Bank Holiday fast approaching and the weather looking to get warmer, a day out with loved ones could definitely be on the cards.
Whether it's a farm, funfair, or flowery hike through the countryside, there are plenty of things to do in the region and surrounding areas.
If you've found you've run out of ideas, here is a list of some of the best days out according to Express & Star readers.
Victoria Park, Stafford – Readers love it for walks and picnics.
Baggeridge Country Park, Dudley – A spacious park with a great play area for the little ones.
Severn Valley Country Park, Shropshire – A big outdoor space perfect for picnics, with a big play area.
Stourport-on-Severn – A stunning Georgian canalside town where you can enjoy some shopping and an afternoon tea.
Rhyl, Wales – Venture a little further to visit the wonderful seaside town of Rhyl, a favourite of some of our readers.
Bridgnorth town – Beautiful Bridgnorth, just a short drive from Wolverhampton and a lovely town to stroll around and enjoy. Another firm favourite of our readers.
Wyre Forest, Worcestershire – An enchanting woodland where you can walk, picnic, or take part in the Go Ape treetop challenge.
Hednesford Park, Hednesford – Our readers love this park for the walks and the big play area that keeps the little ones happy.
Walsall Arboretum – A park we all know and love, Walsall Arboretum is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend with plenty of entertainment for a day of fun.
Rodbaston Animal Zone, South Staffordshire College – For a relaxing and joyous day with the animals, Rodbaston is the perfect place. It also has a picnic area and tea room.
Bewdley – The wonderful Georgian town on the River Severn, Bewdley has restaurants, pubs, and shops in abundance - not forgetting the museum and art gallery!
Alton Towers, Stoke-on-Trent – For the thrill seekers – and mini thrill seekers – the theme park has everything from loop-de-loops to a slow trundle around Cbeebies land.
