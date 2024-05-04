Best days out: Readers share 12 destinations for day trips with loved ones this bank holiday weekend

Whether it's a farm, funfair, or flowery hike through the countryside, there are plenty of things to do in the region and surrounding areas.

If you've found you've run out of ideas, here is a list of some of the best days out according to Express & Star readers.

Victoria Park, Stafford – Readers love it for walks and picnics.

Baggeridge Country Park, Dudley – A spacious park with a great play area for the little ones.

Severn Valley Country Park, Shropshire – A big outdoor space perfect for picnics, with a big play area.

Stourport-on-Severn – A stunning Georgian canalside town where you can enjoy some shopping and an afternoon tea.

Rhyl, Wales – Venture a little further to visit the wonderful seaside town of Rhyl, a favourite of some of our readers.

Bridgnorth town – Beautiful Bridgnorth, just a short drive from Wolverhampton and a lovely town to stroll around and enjoy. Another firm favourite of our readers.

Wyre Forest, Worcestershire – An enchanting woodland where you can walk, picnic, or take part in the Go Ape treetop challenge.

Hednesford Park, Hednesford – Our readers love this park for the walks and the big play area that keeps the little ones happy.

Walsall Arboretum – A park we all know and love, Walsall Arboretum is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend with plenty of entertainment for a day of fun.

Rodbaston Animal Zone, South Staffordshire College – For a relaxing and joyous day with the animals, Rodbaston is the perfect place. It also has a picnic area and tea room.

Bewdley – The wonderful Georgian town on the River Severn, Bewdley has restaurants, pubs, and shops in abundance - not forgetting the museum and art gallery!

Alton Towers, Stoke-on-Trent – For the thrill seekers – and mini thrill seekers – the theme park has everything from loop-de-loops to a slow trundle around Cbeebies land.

Have you got a favourite day out destination that you want to share? Email lauren.hill@jpress.co.uk to get it added to the list.