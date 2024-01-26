Minister and MP visit successful Wolverhampton nursery to see expansion plans and discuss government issues

One of the newly renovated rooms at Apple Trees nursery.

She dropped into Apple Trees Day Nursery in Cromwell Road with the minister for Children, Families and Wellbeing David Johnston.

The nursery is a real success story since Alisa Smith and her husband, entrepreneur Kyle took on the lease in May last year.

They started with seven staff but have now expanded to 10 in less than a year and are actively recruiting – the nursery is also over subscribed in terms of full time places, with the building being renovated and expanded.

David Johnston MP, the minister for Children, Families and Wellbeing, visited Apple Trees Day Nursery, Wolverhampton with city MP Jane Stevenson to view their new rooms and expansion

Ms Stevenson - MP for Wolverhampton North East since 2019 - and Mr Johnston met some of the staff and spoke to the owners about a number of issues.

They including the government's changes to 15 and 30 hours childcare support which will come into effect in April.

Mr Smith was also keen to talk about the issue of EpiPens which are not currently allowed in private nurseries but are in state funded ones.

He said: "These are very valuable pieces of kit which are used to treat life threatening allergic reactions in an instant.

"They are common in state nurseries and schools but not available in private establishments. It is something we are keen to progress.

"It was good for the MP and Minister to see the work we have done on the building in less than a year, we have spent a lot of time and money transforming it and we are proud of the new facility and the staff we have in place."