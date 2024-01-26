Fresh hope for Wolverhampton's famous Beatties building as potential buyer is found

The new hope comes as Alexander Lawson, the chartered surveyors working with the iconic Beatties building in Wolverhampton, confirmed that a buyer for the building has come forward.

The announcement comes as the windows of the building were seen to be boarded up with black coverings, providing added protection against the elements for the structure.

Talking to the Express & Star, a spokesperson for Alexander Lawson Chartered Surveyors said that a buyer has come forward and is "in the process" of purchasing the building.

The spokesperson said: "There currently is a buyer for the building and it is in the process of being purchased."

Last year the building was put on the market for £7.5million, leaving the future of the famous Art Deco venue up in the air.