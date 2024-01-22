Why was there was a vivid orange glow over Wolverhampton at the weekend?

Dozens of people posted photos and made comments about the orange glow, which could be seen in the city throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with the light effect seen as far away as Pattingham on the Shropshire border.

Photos of the glowing effect show the different colours in the sky, from a yellowy colour in one photo to a very striking orange, similar to a fire, in another.

On the Images of Wolverhampton City Facebook page, there was a discussion between followers of the page about what had caused the glowing effect.

Some people claimed it had been the result of the pitch heaters at Molineux glowing brighter that usual, while another person said it must have come from Dunstall Park during a racing meeting.

Other people said they thought it had been due to dust in the air, which could prompt an oncoming storm, or moonlight behind clouds plus pollution. which created the effect, or even a large fire which had lit up the night sky.

Justin Dytor said: "The Molineux Artificial sun, (making the grass grow) reflects off the golden seats onto the low clouds."

Cameron Darby said: "It could be dust or because we have a storm on the way."

Ben Mccarron said: "We noticed it from my mums house in Stowlawn last night.

"When we were driving back through the city centre, we put it down to the flood lights on the metro island by the Novotel."

Cath Gwynne said: "There was a massive fire at Bridgend industrial estate Friday night if the wind was in the right direction....?"

Claire Dolman said: "I wondered if it was the heaters left on at Molineux?

"It's very weird and creepy seeing it from Pennfields, as if it's not already weird and creepy enough round here."

The sky over the city centre was a murky yellowy colour. Photo: Jasvinder Chatha

Lewy Watton: "I can see it from Wednesfield every night, I'd say light pollution from the city centre."

Kevin Gill said: "I saw this event last night at 8.15pm in Underhill, I thought there was a large fire somewhere near the city centre because of the glow, but when I got to my street in Low Hill, it was still there and did not move.

"It seemed to break up about 8:45pm as the moon was covered by cloud, so no idea what it was but it just seem to hover for a while."

Dunstall Park general manager Anthony Gledhill said the orange sky had been noticed by people at the racecourse on Saturday evening, but said he didn't think it was due to the lighting at the course and was interested to find out more.

He said: "We definitely noticed it on Saturday night and, I'll be honest, we thought it was low cloud cover, but it was up all night.

"I don't think it was anything to do with us because the lighting isn't high enough to have that sort of effect and I think it was more over by West Park.

"I'd like to know what it is though as I'm intrigued about what it could be."

The strange orange glow follows similar glows seen over Brighton on Tuesday, January 16 and over Bournemouth on November 17 last year.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been contacted for a comment.