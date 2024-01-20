Wolverhampton named as 2nd most popular destination for cheap family days out

The number of people choosing Wolverhampton as their final destination has risen 33 per cent this year.

London Northwestern Railway used Google data to find searches families made for 'days out', ‘family days out’ and ‘affordable activities’.

Crewe was top, Wolverhampton was second, Liverpool third and Birmingham was fourth. London was fifth.

According to Google data, families are looking to make January more exciting this year, with certain locations increasingly growing in popularity.

Sophie Gardner, Sales and Partnerships Manager at London Northwestern Railway, said: “Wolverhampton has been named as one of the top towns or cities that families are set to visit in 2024."

"According to Google data, families are looking to make January more exciting this year, with certain locations increasingly growing in popularity."

She added: "After the buzz of Christmas, January tends to be a slower, quieter month, with many people trying to recuperate – both physically and financially.

"But according to our analysis of Google data, it looks as though families are looking to make January more exciting this year by planning fun days out together in towns and cities across the UK.

“Looking at the data, we can see certain locations are growing in popularity, with Google searches* for ‘days out’, ‘family days out’ and ‘affordable activities’ in those areas on the rise. Wolverhampton is second behind Crewe.

“With more people feeling the pinch, it makes sense that rather than spending large sums of money on holidays abroad, families are opting for more frequent but more affordable local days out instead. With that said, days out can still be expensive, and the costs can add up. One quick way to save some cash is by researching the cheapest travel options."

Passengers can save money by booking trains earlier and can be booked three months before travel.

Ms Gardner said: “Our Advance Ticket, for example, covers journeys to and from three of the UK’s major cities (London, Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Liverpool) and can be booked up to 12 weeks ahead of travel. Booking early increases your chances of securing cheaper tickets as they’re sold in limited numbers.

"Our Family Travelcard, on the other hand, allows up to four kids to travel to London for just £1 each when accompanied by an adult. The price even includes unlimited travel on London’s buses and tubes, so the costs of getting around the city will already be covered. Taking the time to review various ticket types before you travel means you can maximise your money effectively and enjoy family days out, even on a budget. Making January that little bit more joyous.”

In the last year Wolverhampton Railway Station has become connected with the Midlands Metro network and the Civic Halls reopened after seven years which has attracted thousands of music fans.