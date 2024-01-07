Wolverhampton road to be closed both ways for structural repairs
A Wolverhampton road is set to be closed until April for structural repairs.
By Adam Smith
Published
Wolverhampton City Council have applied under Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to stop vehicles driving down Lyndale Drive in
both directions outside property 99.
A council public notice said: "The Order may operate for a maximum period of eighteen months, but it is anticipated that the works will be undertaken from January 2 until April 12.
"The diversion route is: Westport Crescent and vice versa. The Order is required to facilitate structural repairs to an existing culvert."