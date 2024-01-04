Will 2024 bring the shoppers Victoria Street needs to make the pain worth it?

For those businesses which survived the construction work needed to pedestrianise one of Wolverhampton's most recognisable shopping streets they are hoping the pain was worth it.

The new look public realm in the west of the city centre has been heralded as perfect for events and this summer a brand new Box Space Entertainment Centre will open, hopefully attracting more people willing to spend their hard earned cash.

However, clothes shop La Monde, which was a mainstay of the city centre for nearly 30 years, will not be part of the new dawn. The fashion outlet closed last March after its owner Jason Ody shut up shop due footfall plummeting during the work.

Mr Ody said: "We had just come out of the pandemic and the council forced this work on us. We had absolutely no choice in it and it has completely destroyed our business."

Jason Ody had to close his shop La Monde

At least eight major shops closed down since Wolverhampton City Council's £15.7m pedestrianisation scheme began in January 2022.

The latest is independent record shop owner Ian Davies who closed Stay Loose Records, in Farmers Fold, off Victoria Street, on Saturday, December 23.

The DJ blamed post-Covid shopping habits, the Victoria Street scheme and the removal of nearby bus stops.

Ian Davies has closed Stay Loose, off Victoria Street

He said: "Footfall has been really down and the city has gone really quiet since Covid, and the roadworks in Victoria Street have really changed things.

"There have been fewer people coming past since it was pedestrianised and there are no longer bus stops nearby."

For months Victoria Street was a building street

Recognising the strain the scheme put on local businesses Wolverhampton Council set up a hardship fund which saw more than 50 companies being eligible of payments of £5,000.

Another big High Street name which called time on Victoria Street was Toni & Guy. And the giant retail elephant in the room, the department store which helped put Wolverhampton on the map, Beatties, stands empty with an owner's big promises falling flat.

The Beatties building in Victoria Street

However, a series of popular events on the gleaming new Victoria Street after the public realm was completed were branded a success.

The first Wolverhampton Arts Festival in Victoria Street attracted an estimated 2,000 visitors during the King's Coronation weekend and in June a Food, Drink & Artisan Market run by LSD Promotions also saw the road thronged with people enjoying themselves.

LSD Promotions Director, Dermot McGillicuddy, believes the new Victoria Street is perfect for a variety of events throughout the year.

He said: “LSD Promotions are looking forward to bringing a collection of traders to the newly created space on Victoria Street. The council has done a magnificent job of the regeneration of the street. We’re excited to bring our free-to-attend events that includes family entertainment, and a range of food, drink and artisan products.”

With the reopening of The Halls last summer set to bring 300,000 people into Wolverhampton every year the council hopes the city centre will become a destination for regular events. The long awaited opening of the Midlands Metro leg to Wolverhampton Railway Station finally happened in 2023 after years of delays which council chiefs branded "transformational" for the city.

The food and drink market marked the reopening of Victoria Street

Round the corner from Victoria Street will be the brand new £6 million Box Space Entertainment Centre which Wolverhampton Council hope will be as successful as similar parks in Shoreditch, York and Sheffield. The Box Space venue is planned to open in Summer 2024. It is the next phase of a £22m package of investment in the west of the city centre following public realm improvement works to the Victoria Street and North Street areas.

The Box Space scheme, will be funded through a combination of the government's Future High Streets Fund and council investment.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, City of Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for visitor city, said: "Clearing the derelict shops on Cleveland Street has already removed an eyesore in our city centre and now paves the way for an exciting new development that everyone can enjoy.

"We are now focused on finalising the plans for what will be a modern food, beverage and entertainment city centre facility that will boost footfall and create invaluable employment and business opportunities."

Krazy Races and PRIDE were also big ticket free events in 2023 which proved popular with local families and out-of-town visitors who will all hopefully return for repeat events in 2024.

Councillor Gakhal added: "We will be holding major city centre events that will make use of our new public spaces and boost footfall. Victoria Street looks fantastic now, 2024 will be a great year."