Meet the Wolverhampton TikTok twins who have clocked up 100 million views with dance moves

Peter Odigie, who works as recruiter for Severn Trent, and brother Paul became stars in their home Nigeria after coming third in a national TV talent show with their unique, fun routines.

After moving to Wolverhampton to attend university and bored during lockdown, the pair began posting 20-second TikTok videos of them performing their dance moves, one of them garnered 74 million alone.

Their channel – The Odigie Brothers - now now has an audience of 7.4m subscribers with advertisers beating a path to their door to front national campaigns including M&S.

TikTok stars Peter and Paul

Peter joined Severn Trent in the summer as part of its 10,000 Black Internship scheme and is now part of its New Talent recruitment programme, using his brilliant social media skills to reach out to potential young recruits. He makes TikTok videos during his days off work.

“The TikTok success has been amazing - we just never expected the videos to go viral," said Peter.

"We posted the first one to TikTok during lockdown and after three hours it had 80,000 views. They just took off from there.

“It’s such a great feeling to know so many people enjoy watching us doing what we’ve loved doing since we were children - dancing.