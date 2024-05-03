Gym plan for industrial unit fails after police raise concerns about unisex toilets

Walsall Council planning officers refused permission to allow a plan to create a new gym in an empty unit on the Owen Road Industrial Estate, on Downs Road.

The reasons given were that the applicants had failed to demonstrate there were no preferable alternative sites available and the proposed six parking spaces would be insufficient.

But, in its representation on the application, West Midlands Police raised a number of issues with the proposal including plans for unisex toilets.

Adrian Bartlett, 'designing out crime' officer for Sandwell and Walsall, said: “Unisex toilets are proposed possibly to reduce costs, utilising the existing building arrangement.

“They are unsuitable and people find them uncomfortable, particularly women.

“It affords increased opportunity to those who would take advantage. In gyms, people may wear limited clothing.

“CCTV is advised but is not normally located in toilets for privacy limiting investigations, increasing potential on one, no corroboration complaints.

“Alternative plans, individual facilities are advised to encourage customers and reduce potential crime and complaints.”

In the application, agents LRJ Planning said: “The use is considered to be complementary to the surrounding activities and will offer a service to those who work on the industrial estate.

“Further to this, the proximity to modes of public transport will promote the use of more sustainable forms of travel to the gym.

“The gym is therefore well placed to provide this function, as well as creating jobs.

“The proposal would provide a vibrant reuse of this building for use as a gymnasium that would offer a complementary service within this industrial estate setting.

“Furthermore, there would be no harm to highway safety. It would also preserve the character and appearance of the area.”