Watch: Look inside brand new Indian restaurant and bar in Wolverhampton City Centre

Milan Sapkota has taken over the site of the New Johnny Spice restaurant in Queen Street and spent over £100k to refurbish and re-open it as The Mountain Bar and Grill.

Open six days a week it serves authentic Indian food on an extensive menu as well as ales and lagers and is the sister venue to The Builders Arms, Blakenhall.

Some of the food on offer at The Mountain Bar and Grill

The Builders Arms is an historic pub outside the city centre that was taken over by Milan in April 2022 and transformed by the former chef and his team into a popular place to eat and drink and Milan, who has worked in the hospitality industry for 25 years, said he wants to re-create that vibe in the city centre.

He himself is doing a lot of the cooking at The Mountain – which has only been open for two weeks – but he also taken on a chef from the Dosa Hut, a popular mainstay for curry lovers in Dudley Road, Wolverhampton.

The bar at the newly refurbished Mountain Bar and Grill

Milan said: "I spent so many years working in restaurants as a chef and perfecting different dishes but never really got chance to have too much input into the menu which is something I wanted to do and also the business side.

"Now I more or less control everything from the menu to the staff and whilst I work in the kitchen, my son Ritiz does front of house and we have some excellent staff as well.

"The Builders Arms is thriving in the face of a tough economy and it is well documented that many pubs and hospitality venues are struggling or closing down.

"But I believe by investing in a new business which has already proved to be a winning formula will pay dividends.

"Businesses have to diversify now and by offering Indian food which is always popular, in a friendly atmosphere and in the case of The Mountain, a refurbished building which looks smart and fresh, we will get people in.

"Already some of the customers from the Builders have visited us as well as a number of party groups out in the city centre and we believe we are adding to the vibrancy of the Wolverhampton night life."

The Mountain Bar and Grill is open six days a week Tuesday to Sunday from 2pm.