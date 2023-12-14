Ska legends, acclaimed comedians and ghost stories new additions to Literature Festival

Wolverhampton Literature Festival has added the frontwoman of The Selecter, Pauline Black, podcasters Hannah Byczkowski and Suzie Preece, and comedians Josie Long and Robin Ince to the festival line up, with the festival running between February 2 and 4.

Pauline will be appearing at the Newhampton Arts Centre on Thursday, February 1 for an exclusive pre-festival ‘in conversation’ event, sharing her story of music, race, family and roots, as chronicled in her critically acclaimed memoir "Black By Design".

The Selecter by Dean Chalkley

The Arts Centre will also be hosting ‘GHOST HUNS’ a live version of the popular podcast led by Hannah Byczkowski and Suzie Preece, bringing the world’s creepiest ghost stories to Wolverhampton.

The festival will be welcoming award-winning comedian and broadcaster, Josie Long, as she discusses her frank, funny fiction debut collection "Because I Don’t Know What You Mean And What You Don’t".

There will be the return of festival favourite Robin Ince performing the critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe hit "Weapons of Empathy", his first solo stand-up show in Wolverhampton for five years.

Ghost Huns will tell the tale of some of the creepiest ghosts in Wolverhampton

In 2024, the festival will be part of the presentation of "Writing Under A Fire", a collection of prose and poetry that reflects on Russia’s war against Ukraine, with writing from Black Country writers in response to pieces written by Ukrainian Poets and writers.

The children’s festival is also growing, with Professor Black performing at Warstones and Bilston Libraries, telling sea legends from all over the world, full of creatures, monsters, and terrible things that lurk in the depths of the ocean.

Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for visitor city, Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, said: “The Wolverhampton Literature Festival is a fantastic event and I am so pleased that we have been able to announce more acts to the already spectacular line up.

Josie Long will talk about her new book "Because I Don’t Know What You Mean And What You Don’t"

“I urge everyone to come along and see what the festival has to offer as it has grown year on year in the city and I look forward to welcoming the performers.”

Tickets for the 2024 Wolverhampton Literature Festival are on sale now.

For more information, go to wolveslitfest.co.uk.