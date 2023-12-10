Haulage firm applies to operate 50 HGV facility on M54

Romac Logistics Ltd, based at Worsley Road, Worsley, has applied for a licence to use Unit 1, Wolf Pack, Junction 1, M54, Wolverhampton, as an operating centre for 50 goods vehicles and 50 trailers.

The company has submitted the application to the national Traffic Commissioner, which has posted a public notice about the application.

The notice said: "Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

"Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's Office."