African restaurant in prime Wolverhampton location applies for 10am alcohol licence

Sweet Elohim Afro Resto, in Lichfield Street, has applied to Wolverhampton Council to have "late night refreshments".

In a public notice, the council said: "This application is for premises known as: Sweet Elohim Afro Resto which are situated at: 81 Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1EQ.

"The application is to permit the following licensable activities: Sale of Alcohol (on and off the premises): Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm, Friday – 10am to 11pm, Saturday, 10am to 11:30pm, Saturday 11pm to 11:30pm.

"Any representations regarding the application must be made in writing to: Licensing Services, Civic Centre, St Peter’s Square, Wolverhampton, WV1 1SH. The last date for representations is December 27. Details of the full application may be viewed at the Council Offices between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

"It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, liable on summary conviction to an unlimited fine."