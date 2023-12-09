We visited 20 houses in the Black Country with the best Christmas light displays

Houses across the Black Country have gone all out with some fabulous light displays – and members of Facebook group Black Country Christmas Light Displays have shared all the best ones.

We visited 20 houses across the Black Country to see the spectacles with our own eyes. From inflatable penguins to flying sleighs, each house is truly impressive.

The houses are listed in the most efficient route from Wolverhampton.

Take a look at the gallery below, and if you'd like to share pictures of your own Christmassy home, send a picture, road, and postcode to lauren.hill@mnamedia.co.uk.

1. Hilston Avenue

2. Blaze Hill Road

3. Flavells Lane

4. Pelsall High Street

5. Milton Street

6. Swan Street

7. Bankwell Street

8. Bankwell Street

9. Cooper Ave

10. Nagersfield Road

11. 22 Rookery Avenue - Rookery Avenue is raising money for Santa's Black Country Toy Appeal. More information can be found at facebook.com/groups/485603129272770

12. Stepping Stones

13. Stepping Stones

14. Southgate

15. Southgate

16. Southgate

17. Two Gates Lane

18. Hollybank Grove

19. Abberley Road – Abberley Road asks anyone who can to donate to PDSA, which can be done at pdsa.org.uk.

20. Sidaway Close – Sidaway Road asks people who can to donate to Birmingham Children's Hospital, which can be done at bch.org.uk/donate/donate.