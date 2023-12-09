21 photos of Wolverhampton nights out over the last three decades

The happiest moments have been captured by our Express & Star photographers over the years.

From the dance floor of Blast Off at the Civic, to the toilets of The Canal Club, Wolverhampton really knows how to strike a pose and make for a great photo.

Take a look below – you may spot a familiar face or two.

A beer with the boys at Blast Off in 1998.

1. A beer with the boys at Blast Off in 1998.

Wolves fans Michelle Cooper, Rosie Taggart, John Bennett, Jody Coffey, Melissa Harvey and Phil Trainer at Atlantis Nightclub on 27.05.2003

2. Wolves fans Michelle Cooper, Rosie Taggart, John Bennett, Jody Coffey, Melissa Harvey and Phil Trainer at Atlantis Nightclub on 27.05.2003

Three friends in high spirits before a night out at The Canal Club on 08.01.1999.

3. Three friends in high spirits before a night out at The Canal Club on 08.01.1999.

Wolves fans Shannon Bowen and Jodie Holder at Atlantis Nightclub, 27.05.2003

4. Wolves fans Shannon Bowen and Jodie Holder at Atlantis Nightclub, 27.05.2003

A romantic last dance at Blast Off on 08.03.14

5. A romantic last dance at Blast Off on 08.03.14

The last night of Blast Off, at the Civic Hall, Wolverhampton on 08.03.2014

6. The last night of Blast Off, at the Civic Hall, Wolverhampton on 08.03.2014

Looking over Atlantis nightclub in 1998.

7. Looking over Atlantis nightclub in 1998.

Girl friends out on the town, The Canal Club, 18.10.1996.

8. Girl friends out on the town, The Canal Club, 18.10.1996.

Sarah Meageen and Beth Hazlehurst, who are both from Wombourne, getting ready to Blast Off at the Civic Hall, Wolverhampton on 08.03.14

9. Sarah Meageen and Beth Hazlehurst, who are both from Wombourne, getting ready to Blast Off at the Civic Hall, Wolverhampton on 08.03.14

Fans were queuing down the road to see boyband 'Five' performing at The Canal Club, Wolverhampton on 06.04.1998.

10. Fans were queuing down the road to see boyband 'Five' performing at The Canal Club, Wolverhampton on 06.04.1998.

Maureen Smallman and Margaret Antrobus have a twirl on the dancefloor at a forties themed dance at Bantock House, Finchfield, Wolverhampton on 28.09.2007.

11. Maureen Smallman and Margaret Antrobus have a twirl on the dancefloor at a forties–themed dance at Bantock House, Finchfield, Wolverhampton on 28.09.2007.

A couple enjoying a night out at Blast Off in 2014.

12. A couple enjoying a night out at Blast Off in 2014.

Club-goers Carl Easter and Kerena Spooner get ready for a night at The Canal Club, on 08.01.1999.

13. Club-goers Carl Easter and Kerena Spooner get ready for a night at The Canal Club, on 08.01.1999.

Posing in the ladies bathroom at The Canal Club on 18.10.1996.

14. Posing in the ladies bathroom at The Canal Club on 18.10.1996.

Jack Martin, Tom Ray, Harry Warburton, Craig Burks Tom Ayre at Blast Off, Civic Hall on 20.12.14

15. Jack Martin, Tom Ray, Harry Warburton, Craig Burks Tom Ayre at Blast Off, Civic Hall on 20.12.14

Eileen McLaughlin and Rachel McLaughlin from Wolverhampton and Evelyn Amer from London get ready for their last Blast Off on 08.03.14

16. Eileen McLaughlin and Rachel McLaughlin from Wolverhampton and Evelyn Amer from London get ready for their last Blast Off on 08.03.14

The last night of Blast Off, at the Civic Hall, Wolverhampton on 08.03.2014

17. The last night of Blast Off, at the Civic Hall, Wolverhampton on 08.03.2014

The last night of Blast Off, at the Civic Hall, Wolverhampton on 08.03.2014

18. The last night of Blast Off, at the Civic Hall, Wolverhampton on 08.03.2014

Two ladies hit the dancefloor at Spotlight Awards 2008 at Wolverhampton Civic Hall on 04.05.2008.

19. Two ladies hit the dancefloor at Spotlight Awards 2008 at Wolverhampton Civic Hall on 04.05.2008.

A busy night at The Canal Club, Wolverhampton, 19.06.2000

20. The Canal Club, 19.06.2000

The Canal Club was the place to be, 05.06.2000

21. The Canal Club was the place to be, 05.06.2000