An appeal for a suitable family for the mixed breed puppy has been launched by the Wings and Paws Rescue.

Jet, named after her black coat, was one of six puppies rescued by the group after she was found to be living in "horrid" conditions.

The group is now looking for a loving family for the puppy, with the group asking for anyone interested to get in contact with them.

A spokesperson for the group said: "We have a lovely young dog, Jet, who is just seven months old.

"We are desperate to find her a home. She is the last of six puppies we rescued a while back from horrid living conditions, but sadly Jet is getting very little interest."

On the website, the group describes Jet as "full of energy" and "a real bundle of fun", also saying she could happily live alone, or with another dog or cat.

Her profile read: "Jet is full energy and a real bundle of fun, she's currently attending dog training classes with her foster Mom, so we're looking for an owner who is happy to continue this training with her.

"Jet is very energetic, so she'll need an active home with a family who will keep her busy. Jet could happily live alone, or with another dog. She is also used to living with cats."

For more information on Jet, and ways to adopt, visit the group website wingsandpawsrescue.com