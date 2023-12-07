'Rain won't stop us!' Hundreds turn up to welcome famous Christmas Coca-Cola truck to Wolverhampton
Hundreds of people have braved the rain to get a first look at the iconic Christmas Coca-Cola truck.
The lights of this year's Coca-Cola event lit up Wolverhampton's Market Square as the red lorry finally appeared in the city.
The gloomy weather wasn't enough to keep Christmas-lovers away, with hundreds of visitors taking to the city centre on Thursday afternoon.
This year's festive event featured choir party games against the backdrop of the iconic red lorry covered in lights.
Sadly the weather was anything but festive, but that didn't stop visitors flocking to the event to get a glimpse of the truck.
Karel and Michael, both from Wolverhampton, said: "We came last year as well. It's smaller than last year but it's still good.
"The rain isn't ideal, but it won't stop us."
The weather saw visitors wrap up warm, however, the lovely carolling and glow of the lights helped to keep them warm.
Wendy Yeoman, 34, of Wolverhampton, said: "The weather could be a bit better yeah, we have already lost on umbrella.
"It's nice though, it's worth getting a bit wet over! It's all memories at the end of the day isn't it!"
The event last year saw thousands of people take to the city centre to get their hands on free cans of Coca-Cola Zero and see the bright red truck, which many anticipate each Christmas.
Manish Kumar, 42, a father-of-two from Walsall, said: "We came every year to see the truck. It's fun to do, the kids really love it.
"They see the truck on TV in the adverts and they see it here and they love it. The weather's a bit shoddy this year though, last year it was a bit drier."
Live entertainment this year was provided by The Gospel Touch Choir, who sang festive songs and helped get the crowd in the Christmas spirit.
Sam Taylor, a mother-of-three from Wolverhampton, said: "We have really enjoyed it. The singing is amazing!
"It's a shame about the weather but what can you do? The kids have enjoyed it, that's all I care about."
The festive truck only made a quick stop at the Market Square before continuing its journey to Leicester's Fosse Park Avenue.