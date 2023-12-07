The lights of this year's Coca-Cola event lit up Wolverhampton's Market Square as the red lorry finally appeared in the city.

The gloomy weather wasn't enough to keep Christmas-lovers away, with hundreds of visitors taking to the city centre on Thursday afternoon.

As prepared as she was, this ladies umbrella stood no chance against the wind

This year's festive event featured choir party games against the backdrop of the iconic red lorry covered in lights.

Sadly the weather was anything but festive, but that didn't stop visitors flocking to the event to get a glimpse of the truck.

Karel and Michael, both from Wolverhampton, said: "We came last year as well. It's smaller than last year but it's still good.

"The rain isn't ideal, but it won't stop us."

Ronan Sweeney, Sophie Guest and baby Orla braved the rain to see the famous festive truck

The weather saw visitors wrap up warm, however, the lovely carolling and glow of the lights helped to keep them warm.

Wendy Yeoman, 34, of Wolverhampton, said: "The weather could be a bit better yeah, we have already lost on umbrella.

"It's nice though, it's worth getting a bit wet over! It's all memories at the end of the day isn't it!"

Abbie Sadler and baby Amelia from Coseley visited the city centre to see the lorry

The event last year saw thousands of people take to the city centre to get their hands on free cans of Coca-Cola Zero and see the bright red truck, which many anticipate each Christmas.

Manish Kumar, 42, a father-of-two from Walsall, said: "We came every year to see the truck. It's fun to do, the kids really love it.

"They see the truck on TV in the adverts and they see it here and they love it. The weather's a bit shoddy this year though, last year it was a bit drier."

Live entertainment this year was provided by The Gospel Touch Choir, who sang festive songs and helped get the crowd in the Christmas spirit.

The rain didn't stop sisters Garima Gill and Navjot Gill, with baby Rehmat, visiting the event

Sam Taylor, a mother-of-three from Wolverhampton, said: "We have really enjoyed it. The singing is amazing!

"It's a shame about the weather but what can you do? The kids have enjoyed it, that's all I care about."

The Gospel Touch Choir helped keep spirits high with their jolly carolling

The festive truck only made a quick stop at the Market Square before continuing its journey to Leicester's Fosse Park Avenue.