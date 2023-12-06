Repairs start after wall collapses at Wolverhampton school
A Wolverhampton school has started checks and repairs on its exterior wall after a portion of it crumbled onto a pavement.
Residents were shocked when the exterior wall of The Royal School Wolverhampton, on Penn Road, crumbled onto the adjacent pathway.
The school was made aware of the collapsed wall after an electrician working on a house near the school pointed out the damage. The school quickly sent maintenance workers to make the site safe.