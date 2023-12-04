Woman taken to hospital after two-car rush hour crash in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene of the collision on Cannock Road at around 8.17am on Monday.

The woman was the only patient who needed treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on Cannock Road at 8.17am, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital."

Bus passengers faced disruption as a result of the crash, with the services 11 and 25 having temporarily diverted.

National Express West Midlands has since confirmed the buses are running a normal line of route.

Speaking on X, formerly Twitter, at around 10.30am, the travel company said: "Cannock Road, Wolverhampton, is now clear.

"Services 11 and 25 are running normal line of route. Apologies for any disruption to your journey."