Go-ahead for 17 new homes on city estate

The range of one, two, three and four-bedroom affordable rent council properties will be sited on land off Oakley Road, adjacent to Reedham Gardens.

A statement from architects BM3 Services to the council’s housing development project manager Raj Mal, who made the application, said the site was suitable for development as the surrounding area is mainly residential.

“The overall development space measures approximately 0.58 hectares and has been identified in the Wolverhampton Strategic Housing Land Availability Assessment as suitable for residential development, to help meet government targets for the timely delivery of new housing.

“Also, the design of the properties reflects the local authority’s construction specification and design criteria for new council dwellings. The site was originally due to be developed for 19 affordable homes in 2019 and a planning application was submitted and approved for a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom properties,” it said.

“This proposal is no longer viable due to a change in building regulations coming into effect, which provided us with an opportunity to review the design and layout of the site and improve the arrangement of the homes.

“The area surrounding Reedham Gardens has a mix of residential, commercial and service properties, including a library and a sports massage and foot treatment centre. Wider afield it is mainly residential. It is also in close proximity to several restaurants and a schoolwear shop, leaving residents with multiple choices for convenience and eating out.

“Springdale Primary School and Warstones Primary School are both within a ten-minute walk of the site, and it is in close proximity to lots of great community facilities, including the local clinic and Warstones Library. There are also some great open spaces like Windsor Avenue Playing Fields, which is also less than a ten-minute walk away.

“This development will not only provide more housing and car parking spaces for the neighbourhood, it will also contribute to the promotion of sustainability and deliver another high-quality development to Wolverhampton,” added the statement.