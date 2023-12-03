Wolverhampton paper company submits plans for new factory

Task Consumer Products wants to build a new factory and headquarters behind its current plant at Citygate park.

The £30m redevelopment will create 50 jobs - but there will be an environmental cost which was revealed in the planning application.

The site includes the former warehouse of Fablink which will be demolished. To the south of the site a natural habitat has grown over a previous tip.

Nineteen trees will be removed to make way for the development but seven of those are dying or dead.

To comment on the planning application visit wolverhampton.gov.uk and use the reference 23/01228/FUL.