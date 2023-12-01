Wolverhampton hotel transforms ballroom back from Nightingale court to luxury event space

Wolverhampton's Park Hall Hotel & Spa provided space to host some criminal cases from March 2021, freeing up space for the crown court to carry out more jury trials.

But the hotel owners today announced the reinstatement of the ballroom, a luxurious event space with a capacity of 550.

The hotel is located near the city centre and is a 74-bedroom Grade II listed Georgian mansion house, set within landscaped gardens with stunning views of the Staffordshire countryside.

Park Hall & Spa in Wolverhampton

Owner Angela Bir said: “The venue, until recently, has been providing a Nightingale court as part of a Ministry of Justice contract.

"The hotel was ideally suited to assist during the pandemic because of its large event space, hosting non-custodial cases such as fines and community service orders.

"As the event space is separate, it allowed us to continue providing hotel accommodation without any disruption.”

The ballroom, which was in use by the courts, is a versatile event space.

It has now been transformed back into a luxury event space catering for family events, parties, and weddings and is available to book from May 2024 onward, or for a personal show round that can be arranged sooner.

The ballroom is accessible via its own private entrance.

The owners have also seized the opportunity to plan and build a stylish and contemporary 120-seater restaurant within the hotel, which will open in June 2024.

The new restaurant will also be open to non-residential guests.