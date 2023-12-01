Compton Care has launched its Christmas Wish Appeal to support people in the local community living with life-limiting conditions.

Over the festive period, the charity is expecting to be caring for more than 750 people from across Wolverhampton, the Black Country, South Staffordshire and east Shropshire on its inpatient unit, virtual ward and through its community, living well and lymphoedema care services.

Through the appeal, it hopes to raise vital funds to support its work.

For example, £5 could provide festive art and craft supplies for one session to help support a patient's wellbeing, £23 could help fund a one-hour bereavement support session for a grieving relative facing their first Christmas without a loved one, and £52 could contribute towards one home visit from a community nurse specialist to a patient this Christmas.

Lee Newman, head of fundraising at Compton Care, said: “From granting festive wishes to providing every aspect of expert care and support, Compton is on hand all year round for local patients and their loved ones.

“We’re here throughout the duration of a person’s illness and after death to support their friends and family.

"New services have been introduced this year to provide even more expert care and our virtual ward, offering hospital-level care at home, and our care homes service that helps residents plan their care and have their wishes met.

"This is in addition to running our 18-bed inpatient unit, 24/7 rapid response service, community and night support services, living well centre, counselling, social work support and bereavement care, outpatients support and spiritual care.

“However, we couldn’t do what we do without the generosity of the local community. We would like to thank everyone who is able to make a donation to our Christmas Wish Appeal for helping us to be there for those who need it most.”

As well as launching its Christmas Wish Appeal, the charity is also hosting its annual Light up a Life event taking place on Sunday, December 10 at Compton Hall.

Guests are encouraged to gather around the beautiful Christmas tree with lights shining in memory of loved ones and enjoy activities led by the charity’s Spiritual Care team, seasonal hot food and drink, and a backdrop of reflective live music.

For more information and to make a donation to the Christmas Wish Appeal, go to comptoncare.org.uk/ChristmasWishAppeal.