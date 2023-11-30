Police ask for public help with finding man

West Midlands Police have released an image of Daniel Fowell to ask for public help with finding the 39-year-old from Wolverhampton.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 101 or messaging via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Daniel Fowell is?

"The 39-year-old, from Wolverhampton, is wanted on recall to prison.

"If you've seen him, call us on 101, or message us via Live Chat, quoting crime reference number 20/784306/23."