Police ask for public help with finding man

A public request has gone out to find a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

By James Vukmirovic
West Midlands Police are asking for public help with finding Daniel Fowell. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have released an image of Daniel Fowell to ask for public help with finding the 39-year-old from Wolverhampton.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 101 or messaging via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Daniel Fowell is?

"The 39-year-old, from Wolverhampton, is wanted on recall to prison.

"If you've seen him, call us on 101, or message us via Live Chat, quoting crime reference number 20/784306/23."

