Wolverhampton Wanderers FC among cheapest Premier League clubs for football supporters, research shows

Research, conducted by betting experts Smart Betting Guide, analysed various costs of attending football matches in the UK.

It considered the cheapest available season tickets as well as the average price of a home football shirt, beer, taxis and hotels.

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC came in fifth place on the cheapest list.

Taxis were the second least expensive for fans, with standard costs being £12 on a normal tariff.

A one-night hotel stay for two adults also averages at £119.29, the second cheapest in the Premier League.

The cheapest season tickets were £525 and the average cost of a home football shirt worked out at £60.

Burnley comes out on top as the cheapest club to be a fan of.

Based in the North West of England, this football club has the lowest costs associated with being a fan, including the most affordable price for both an official home t-shirt at £55 and an average overnight hotel for two adults at £91.72.

West Ham United takes the silver medal.

If fans wanted to buy season tickets at London Stadium based in Stratford, it would cost only £310.

This is the most inexpensive season ticket of any Premier League club.

Sheffield United is the third most affordable Premier League club for football fans.

The stadium, Bramhall Lane, is located just on the outskirts of Sheffield’s city centre; transport in this area is the sixth cheapest, with taxis having a standard fare of £14.40 on a standard tariff.

The average price of a one-night stay for two adults is also the fifth cheapest at £148.42.

In fourth place is Brentford. Based in West London, Gtech Community Stadium has season tickets available for £419; the third lowest price of any Premier League club, tying for bronze with Sheffield United.

Brentford also has the fourth least expensive official home football t-shirt at £60.

Nottingham Forest is the sixth cheapest Premier League club to be a fan of.

This is followed by Newcastle United in seventh place, Luton Town in eighth place and Manchester City in ninth place.

Crystal Palace rounds out the top 10 cheapest Premier League clubs for fans.

Zigmas Pekarskas, CEO of Smart Betting Guide, said: “The Premier League is the most popular sports tournament in the world. As a landmark of Great British history stretching back to the 19th century, it’s no surprise that over 4.7 billion people tune in to watch the exhilarating 38 matches.

“This study reveals the top 10 least expensive clubs to be a fan of.

"To decide which clubs should make the list, all usual expenses of football fans were taken into consideration, from season tickets to football shirts and overnight stays for those seeing matches in other cities. All elements of the day were also considered.

“Burnley takes the crown. They are accompanied by other clubs in the North of England – Sheffield, Newcastle United and Manchester City – although it is interesting to see multiple London-based clubs in the top 10 – West Ham United, Luton Town and Crystal Palace – as the south is usually associated with higher costs for transport, hotels and food.”